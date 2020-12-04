Lavrov, Guterres discuss solution of humanitarian problems in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, during which they discussed the situation over Nagorno Karabakh among other issues, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign ministry of Russia issued a statement on this.

António Guterres welcomed the role of Russia in achieving an agreement on the cessetion of military operations in Nagorno Karabakh.

The sides discussed the opportunities for solving regional humanitarian problems through the UN.