Armenia makes all efforts for speedy exchange of hostages – Avinyan meets with U.S. Ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on December 4 Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, during the meeting Tigran Avinyan noted that the Government intends to push forward the reform program launched in previous years with even greater vigor, as well as works aimed at an anti-crisis economic program are underway.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the investment and business environment.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh are making great efforts to resolve the humanitarian situation created by the Azerbaijani aggression, in this context highlighted the support of international partners, including the United States, and its further expansion. The American side presented the ongoing humanitarian assistance provided by the United States.

During the discussion of the issue of exchange of hostages, Tigran Avinyan said that the principle of "all for all" should be applied. He added that the Armenian side is doing everything to speed up the process as much as possible. Ambassador Tracy noted that she is ready for a constructive dialogue with the Deputy Prime Minister on how the United States can be useful in these efforts.