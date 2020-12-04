Azerbaijan delays exchange of hostages and bodies – Ombudsman meets with Ambassador of Lithuania

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan received on December 4 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender, during the meeting the sides referred to the gross violations of human rights committed by Azerbaijan during the war, including brutal treatment towards servicemen and civilians.

The Human Rights Defender stressed that targeting the civilian population of Artsakh and using prohibited weapons against them, involvement of mercenary terrorists, hatred of Armenians and widespread atrocities and inhuman treatment speak about the Azerbaijani policy of carrying out ethnic cleansings by terroristic methods which continues up till now.

Arman Tatoyan told the Ambassador of Lithuania that the Azerbaijai authorities delay the process of exchange of hostages and bodies of victims.

‘’By this Azerbaijan tries to create uncertainties and atmosphere of tensions among the Armenian public, to undermine the mental integrity of society, to cause mental suffering to the families of deceased servicemen, missing persons and prisoners. All this is part of the policy of anti-Armenianism in Azerbaijan’’, Tatoyan said, emphasizing the exchange of hostages and bodies of victims is an issue of great urgency.

During the meeting the parties also discussed other issues related to the protection of human rights, as well as reached agreements on new areas of cooperation on human rights issues.