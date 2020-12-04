Deployment of Russian peacekeepers in NK has stabilized the situation – Shoygu

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The deployment of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh has stabilized the situation, ARMENPRESS reports Russian Defense MInister Sergey Shoygu said in a meeting with high ranking officers.

''The provisions of the trilateral declaration on ending the war are being preserved. Exchange of bodies between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues with the support of peacekeepers. The peacekeepers have ensured the return of more than 30 thousand refugees. They are clearing the areas and common roads from mines and explosives. An area of 50 hectares more than 17.5 km of roads have been cleared. More than a thousand explosive devices were neutralized. The 28 km section of the Lachin corridor highway to Stepanakert has been demined. Accordingly, the civilian traffic has been restored. The peacekeepers have accompanied 3,500 vehicles.

In addition, the deployment of the medical detachment of the Eastern Military District, which is equipped with modern equipment, has been completed. These specialists have already started providing medical assistance to the staff and the local population.

Cooperation is established with the Nagorno Karabakh leadership, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees'', Shoygu said.

He noted that the Russian servicemen are professionals and make all efforts to preserve the peace in the region.