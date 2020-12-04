Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-12-20

YEREVAN, 4 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 December, USD exchange rate up by 1.25 drams to 511.25 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.53 drams to 622.14 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 6.88 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.77 drams to 689.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 233.51 drams to 30118.46 drams. Silver price up by 4.08 drams to 397.28 drams. Platinum price up by 254.27 drams to 16815.12 drams.