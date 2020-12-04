Helga Schmid appointed OSCE Secretary General
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. German politician Helga Schmid has been appointed Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship said on Twitter.
The respective decision has been adopted at the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
