Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

Helga Schmid appointed OSCE Secretary General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. German politician Helga Schmid has been appointed Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the Albanian OSCE Chairmanship said on Twitter.

The respective decision has been adopted at the 27th OSCE Ministerial Council.

