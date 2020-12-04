Armenian Speaker of Parliament pays tribute to memory of fallen heroes in Yerablur Military Pantheon
16:08, 4 December, 2020
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay a tribute to the memory of soldiers fallen at the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.
“Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan paid a tribute to the memory of the heroes fallen for the defense of the Homeland in the Yerablur Military Panthon”, the Parliament said on Facebook.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
