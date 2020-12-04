Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

Armenian Speaker of Parliament pays tribute to memory of fallen heroes in Yerablur Military Pantheon

Armenian Speaker of Parliament pays tribute to memory of fallen heroes in Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay a tribute to the memory of soldiers fallen at the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

“Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan paid a tribute to the memory of the heroes fallen for the defense of the Homeland in the Yerablur Military Panthon”, the Parliament said on Facebook.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration