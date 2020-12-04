Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan again summoned by NSS investigators for questioning

Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan again summoned by NSS investigators for questioning

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia Party leader, Member of Parliament Gagik Tsarukyan has been summoned by investigators at the National Security Service for questioning at 14:30, December 5, the opposition leader’s laywer Emil Khachatryan said in a statement, posting the writ.

“You are summoned as a defendant for additional questioning under a criminal case filed at the NSS Department of Investigations,” reads the writ.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration