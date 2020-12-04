Armenians say Turkey is bigger threat than Azerbaijan – survey

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenians find Turkey to be a greater threat than Azerbaijan for the security of Armenia, a survey showed.

“We’ve asked citizens what country or countries pose a threat to the security of the Republic of Armenia. 86,5% said Turkey, 70,9% said Azerbaijan,” Arman Navasardyan, the Director of MPG LLC - a full member of GALLUP International Association in Armenia told a news conference on December 4.

He said that very few respondents mentioned other countries.

The survey also asked the respondents whether or not they believe that today Armenia is safer from an external attack than it was before the Second Nagorno Karabakh War. “15,4% said it is definitely safe, 19,5 said it is rather safe, 18,9% said it is rather not, while 38,2% said it isn’t safe at all,” Navasardyan said. 8,1% of the respondents didn’t give an answer.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan