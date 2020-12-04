Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 03-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 3 December:

The price of aluminum up by 0.46% to $2062.00, copper price down by 0.34% to $7623.00, lead price down by 1.33% to $2046.00, nickel price down by 1.51% to $15906.00, tin price up by 0.16% to $18880.00, zinc price down by 1.51% to $2745.50, molybdenum price up by 1.12% to $20018.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





