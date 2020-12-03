Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Armenia justice ministry denies rumors on minister’s resignation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s justice ministry denies the rumors according to which minister Rustam Badasyan has submitted a resignation letter.

Earlier today the media outlets spread reports, claiming that justice minister Rustam Badasyan has resigned.

