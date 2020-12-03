Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 December

Prime Minister discusses judiciary reforms with chief justice

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the President of the Constitutional Court Arman Dilanyan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Pashinyan congratulated Dilanyan on his election as chief justice and wished him good luck in upholding the constitution in the rule of law in the country and fulfilling the mission of the high court.

“The prime minister talked about the government’s planned reforms in the judiciary and noted that he attaches importance to the Constitutional Court’s involvement in this process within its powers,” the Pashinyan administration said in a news release.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





