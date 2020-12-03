Azerbaijan reduces death toll and claims it lost 2783 troops instead of 7630

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani authorities claim they lost 2783 troops in the Artsakh war.

“2783 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan were killed,” the Azeri defense ministry said.

However, this number is significantly lower that the figure of the Azeri losses provided by the Armenian authorities.

According to the Armenian defense ministry, the Azeri military lost 7630 troops in the 44 days of the Second Nagorno Karabakh War.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan