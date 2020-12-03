Artsakh Defense Army commander briefs Armenia’s defense minister on situation in Line of Contact

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. During a working visit in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan met with Defense Minister, Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Mikayel Arzumanyan, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army Commander introduced the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, the ongoing activities in the frontline and the process of creating new infrastructure. Mikayel Arzumanyan said re-organization of troops and revision of problems and composition of the divisions are underway.

Armenia’s defense minister highlighted the ongoing works in the Defense Army, assuring that all possible actions will be taken to further strengthen the security system of Armenia and Artsakh.

The sides also discussed issues relating to the cooperation with the Russian peacekeeping troops.

Later the defense minister of Armenia, together with the President of Artsakh, the Defense Army commander and others attended a meeting with the families of missing and captured servicemen. At the meeting Vagharshak Harutyunyan said the inter-agency commission established in Armenia is holding daily talks with the Russian and Azerbaijani sides, the representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross aimed at increasing the intensity of the search operations and expanding their areas.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan