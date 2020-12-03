Artsakh minister, Stepanakert Mayor discuss social problems caused by recent war

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan met with Artsakh’s minister of labor, social and housing issues Mane Tandilyan, the Stepanakert City Hall reports.

During the meeting the officials discussed the current social situation in Artsakh caused by the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan, as well as numerous other issues.

They exchanged views on the options of improving the current situation, both highlighting the right coordination of the works and the necessity of mobilizing the existing scarce resources and correctly using them.

The Artsakh minister and the Stepanakert Mayor agreed to further strengthen the cooperation between the structures led by them for the benefit of the Artsakh people.

