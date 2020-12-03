Ex-French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing dies aged 94

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Former French leader Valery Giscard d’Estaing has died aged 94 from COVID-19, his family told Agence France-Presse, reports TASS.

“Valery Giscard d’Estaing died on December 2 in his family home in the Loir-et-Cher Department. The death came as a result of sharp deterioration of his health condition, he died from COVID-19”, the statement of the politician’s family reads. His funeral will be attended by a close family circle.