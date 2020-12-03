LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-12-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 December:

The price of aluminum up by 1.48% to $2052.50, copper price down by 0.42% to $7649.00, lead price down by 2.52% to $2073.50, nickel price down by 1.45% to $16150.00, tin price down by 0.61% to $18850.00, zinc price down by 1.38% to $2787.50, molybdenum price up by 0.33% to $19797.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.