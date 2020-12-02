Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

UNESCO requests permission from Turkey for examining changes made to Hagia Sophia and Chora

UNESCO requests permission from Turkey for examining changes made to Hagia Sophia and Chora

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. UNESCO wants to examine the changes made in Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia and Chora, two UNESCO World Heritage sites that were transformed into mosques, Gazete Duvar reports.

For that purpose UNESCO Assistant Director-General Ernesto Otton has requested a permission from the Turkish government to carry out inspections by UNESCO special envoy Mounir Bouchenaki.

Ernesto Otton is particularly concerned about reports on Turkey’s intervention with elements in both structures deemed valuable for Christianity, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration