UNESCO requests permission from Turkey for examining changes made to Hagia Sophia and Chora

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. UNESCO wants to examine the changes made in Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia and Chora, two UNESCO World Heritage sites that were transformed into mosques, Gazete Duvar reports.

For that purpose UNESCO Assistant Director-General Ernesto Otton has requested a permission from the Turkish government to carry out inspections by UNESCO special envoy Mounir Bouchenaki.

Ernesto Otton is particularly concerned about reports on Turkey’s intervention with elements in both structures deemed valuable for Christianity, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.