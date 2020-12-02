More than 27,000 residents of Artsakh already back home – Russian defense ministry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 1168 more residents of Artsakh have returned home in one day with the assistance of the Russian peacekeepers who are on a mission in Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.

Since November 14, 2020, more than 27,000 people have returned to Artsakh with the support of the Russian peacekeepers.

“The study process has resumed today at the Stepanakert school no. 8. The classes restored with the help of Russian peacekeepers”, the ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan