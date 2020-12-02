Spain completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Spain has notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

“On 30 November 2020, Spain notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU CEPA”, the MFA spokeswoman said.

Armenia and the EU signed the CEPA in November 24, 2017 in Brussels.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan