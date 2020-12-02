Deputy PM discusses exchange of POWs with ICRC executive

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross Eurasia Regional Director Martin Schuepp.

Schuepp noted that an effective dialogue has been established between the ICRC and Armenia. He also highlighted the cooperation with the inter-departmental commission on POWs, detainees and missing persons.

Issues related to the ongoing work for exchange of prisoners of war and discovering the missing persons and the bodies of the victims were discussed. Avinyan said that everything should be done to accelerate this process.

The Deputy PM said that Armenia is proposing the “all for all” principle in the exchange of prisoners. In addition, a mechanism is proposed which envisages the unconditional return of any other prisoners who could be discovered afterwards.

The sides also addressed the humanitarian situation in Artsakh and the issues of providing necessary assistance to the affected people.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan