Artsakh military death toll reaches 2718 as search for bodies continues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The medical examination service of the Armenian healthcare ministry has so far examined 2718 bodies of servicemen who were killed in action in the Artsakh war, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

So far, 1746 out of the 2718 are identified.

The search operations for bodies of the killed servicemen continue in Nagorno Karabakh.

