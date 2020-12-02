Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

Artsakh military death toll reaches 2718 as search for bodies continues

Artsakh military death toll reaches 2718 as search for bodies continues

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The medical examination service of the Armenian healthcare ministry has so far examined 2718 bodies of servicemen who were killed in action in the Artsakh war, healthcare ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

So far, 1746 out of the 2718 are identified.

The search operations for bodies of the killed servicemen continue in Nagorno Karabakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration