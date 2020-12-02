Artsakh identifies 34 more KIAs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh released the names of 34 more troops who were killed in action in the war, bringing the number of identified KIAs to 1746.

On November 18 the health authorities had announced they examined 2425 bodies of killed servicemen, of whom 1746 are identified as of December 2. However, the number 2425 doesn’t include the servicemen whose bodies were recovered from the battlefield after November 18.

The total number of the killed troops and those missing in action are yet to be announced as the search and retrieval of bodies, as well as the identification process continues.

Updates:

15:51 - the health authorities said they have examined the bodies of 2718 killed troops so far, of whom 1746 are identified.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan