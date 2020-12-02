Putin praises “courageous” Pashinyan for “difficult but necessary” decision to sign armistice

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin praised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for what he called “courage” in signing the Karabakh armistice that ended the war.

“Armenia, the Armenian people were living through one of the most difficult times in their history and the Armenian leadership, the Prime Minister had to make a very difficult but necessary decision for the Armenian people,” Putin said in an online meeting with leaders of CSTO-member countries.

“I have to say, this decision was certainly painful, but necessary and required great courage from the prime minister. This is obvious. He took that responsibility on himself,” Putin said.

President Putin said that now it is necessary to support personally the Armenian Prime Minister and his team in order to ensure peaceful life inside the country, and for all agreements to be implemented, and that people affected by the war receive assistance.

The Karabakh armistice – officially known as the November 10 Statement by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and President of the Russian Federation, brought an end to the 44 days of war in Nagorno Karabakh.

