Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 December

206 people under investigation within framework of Stolen Asset Recovery process

206 people under investigation within framework of Stolen Asset Recovery process

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution of Armenia says there are currently 206 individuals under investigation for possessing possible illicit assets. The investigations are launched within the framework of the stolen asset recovery law, officially known as the Law on Confiscation of Illegally-Obtained Assets.

Since September 3, 2020 – when the authorized department dealing with the investigations of these cases was created in the General Prosecution, the authorities obtained around 200 materials on 405 entities under investigation who could possibly posses illegally-obtained properties, the prosecution said. Further probes narrowed down this number to 206. The assets of these 206 people are currently being investigated.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration