206 people under investigation within framework of Stolen Asset Recovery process

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The General Prosecution of Armenia says there are currently 206 individuals under investigation for possessing possible illicit assets. The investigations are launched within the framework of the stolen asset recovery law, officially known as the Law on Confiscation of Illegally-Obtained Assets.

Since September 3, 2020 – when the authorized department dealing with the investigations of these cases was created in the General Prosecution, the authorities obtained around 200 materials on 405 entities under investigation who could possibly posses illegally-obtained properties, the prosecution said. Further probes narrowed down this number to 206. The assets of these 206 people are currently being investigated.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan