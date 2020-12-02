COVID-19: Armenian healthcare authorities report 1264 new cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. 1264 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 137231, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

1430 people recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 111795.

3375 tests were conducted over the day.

35 patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 2228. However, this number doesn’t include the deaths of 567 other people (8 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to authorities.

As of December 2, 11:00 the number of active cases stood at 22641.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan