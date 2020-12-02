Artsakh ombudsman updates list on numbers of POWs

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan says they have information on nearly 60 Armenian POWs who are currently held in Azeri custody, of whom only a small part aren’t yet identified.

“We are constantly updating our lists of prisoners of war based on information collected through published videos and evidence presented by families, as well as testimonies, calls and other proofs. We are conducting a separate fact finding activity in terms of interned and forced disappearances of civilian persons, whose number reached around 40. We are regularly conveying the collected data to government and international authorized bodies, expecting effective work in the direction of protecting the rights of the captives and ensuring their return. We have special cooperation with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia and individual lawyers in terms of exchange of information and other relevant processes,” Beglaryan said.

