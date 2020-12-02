Rule of Law party leader Artur Baghdasaryan joins calls for Pashinyan’s resignation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Board of Rule of Law Party Artur Baghdasaryan – a former Speaker of Parliament , has announced that he is joining the 17 political parties who are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In a statement, Baghdasaryan said that on November 27 he had met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolay Patrushev – whom he described as his “old colleague” in Moscow and discussed “cooperation mechanisms and directions amid new realities”.

“I have followed the political processes during this entire time and I believe that at this critical moment Armenia needs each and every one of us. Yesterday I met with Homeland Party President Artur Vanetsyan and discussed formats of possible cooperation. I have decided to join the demand of the 17 parties and call on all forces to unite around this agenda. Through joint efforts we can resolve the political crisis in the country and withstand the challenges,” he said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan