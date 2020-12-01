Issue of missing servicemen in Karabakh under spotlight of Russia’s top leadership – Embassy  

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The issue of servicemen who have been declared missing due to the recent war in Nagorno Karabakh is under the spotlight of Russia’s top leadership, the Russian Embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

“The Embassy is receiving numerous appeals over finding the missing servicemen and transferring those killed to their relatives. We fully share the pain and panic of families who faced that big human tragedy. The Russian peacekeeping contingent and inter-agency humanitarian response center are directly involved in solving that acute issue, acting in close coordination with the competent authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the authorized international organizations. This issue is under the spotlight of the top leadership of Russia which gives a special importance to the comprehensive implementation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020, trilateral statement”, the statement says.

The Embassy reminded that Armenia’s defense ministry has established a special commission for collecting and developing information about those killed, missing in action, captured servicemen and other people aimed at helping those who have appeared in this tragic situation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan