Issue of missing persons and POWs is a priority, Artsakh President tells Armenia’s defense minister

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today new defense minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Arayik Harutyunyan said a hard work is expected in the defense field after a recent heavy trial, expressing confidence that Vagharshak Harutyunyan’s rich experience and knowledge will greatly contribute to the effective organization of the process.

Arayik Harutyunyan said the issue of fates of Armenian servicemen who have been declared missing or have been captured by Azerbaijan during the recent war is a priority, adding that all efforts are directed for solving it.

The defense minister of Armenia highlighted the importance of all issues voiced by the Artsakh President, stating that all necessary actions are being taken with the top leadership of the Defense Army and the concerned agencies.

The meeting was also attended by Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Mikayel Arzumanyan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan