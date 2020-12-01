MP Samsonyan applies to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly over case of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament from the opposition Bright Armenia faction Ani Samsonyan has applied to Chair of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Third Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues Kyriakos Hadjiyianni over the case of Armenian servicemen who are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity.

“As a member of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly I have applied to Chair of the Assembly’s Third Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Issues Kyriakos Hadjiyianni over the issue of our captives”, the lawmaker said on social media, adding that she has also provided the videos showing inhuman treatment against the Armenian POWs.

She expressed hope that the Committee chaired by a Cyprus colleague will examine the issue.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan