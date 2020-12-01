Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

No issue of handing over any village of Syunik province is being discussed, deputy governor says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. No issue of handing over any village of Armenia’s Syunik province to Azerbaijan is being discussed, Deputy governor of Syunik Narek Babayan said on Facebook.

“At this moment the roads of Syunik province, Kapan-Goris highway are safe, the borders of the province are under control and safe, no demarcation works are being carried out in the province, no issue of handing over any village of the province is being discussed, the Kapan airport will remain in the territory of the Kapan community”, he said.

