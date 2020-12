Armenian PM’s chief advisor departs for Syunik province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian prime minister’s chief advisor Arayik Harutyunyan has departed for Syunik province on a business trip.

The decision has been signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan will be in Syunik province until December 4.

The PM’s decision, however, doesn’t mention the reason of sending Harutyunyan to Syunik on a business trip.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan