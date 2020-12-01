Protesters march to government headquarters
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Protesters calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation are marching to the government headquarters.
Since November 11, 16 parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties are holding anti-government rallies in downtown Yerevan demanding the PM’s resignation.
- 19:00 Lavrov says doesn’t see deliberate delay in exchange of bodies of NK war victims and POWs
- 18:21 Iranian Embassy ready to continue close cooperation with Office of Armenia’s Prosecutor General
- 18:18 Putin to chair CSTO Collective Security Council meeting
- 18:07 846 people returned to Artsakh in one day
- 17:47 Session of CSTO Council of Defense Ministers held online
- 17:22 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-12-20
- 17:21 Asian Stocks down - 01-12-20
- 16:59 Advisor to Artsakh President comments on possibility of re-opening Stepanakert airport
- 16:15 Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan back to work after undergoing several surgeries for assault injuries
- 16:04 Ameriabank raises Tier 2 Capital from Symbiotics SA
- 15:29 Armenian intelligence chief visits Moscow
- 15:01 Serzh Sargsyan's nephew pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms, narcotics and kidnapping
- 14:40 Ruling bloc summons new economy minister for “closed meeting”
- 14:11 Families of missing troops demand answers from Defense Minister
- 13:25 MP Gor Gevorgyan quits ruling bloc citing “principled disagreements”
- 13:05 Prime Minister Pashinyan receives Djorkaeff brothers
- 12:20 My Step Charity Foundation announces urgent support programs for people of Artsakh
- 12:08 Catholicos Garegin II personally visits ARF's Gegham Manukyan and convinces to stop hunger strike
- 11:50 COVID-19: Schools in Armenia to resume in-person learning from December 7
- 11:11 Armenian CDC reports 843 new COVID-19 cases
- 11:00 President Harutyunyan sees chance for forming “government of national accord” in Artsakh
- 10:41 Caucasian leopard caught on tape in southern Armenia
- 10:36 Berdzor mayor presents details amid vague situation
- 10:30 Russian peacekeepers defuse nearly 1,000 explosives in Karabakh
