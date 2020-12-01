Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Protesters march to government headquarters

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Protesters calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation are marching to the government headquarters.

Since November 11, 16 parliamentary and extra-parliamentary parties are holding anti-government rallies in downtown Yerevan demanding the PM’s resignation.

 





