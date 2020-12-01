Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Putin to chair CSTO Collective Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin will chair the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Collective Security Council via videoconference scheduled on December 2, the Kremlin reports.

Participants in the meeting will discuss allied interaction within the organization and further efforts to improve the efficiency of the CSTO. They will also exchange opinions on current issues of international and regional security.

The key decisions of the session participants will be reflected in a final declaration and other documents.

 





