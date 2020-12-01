Iranian Embassy ready to continue close cooperation with Office of Armenia’s Prosecutor General

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, the Office of the Prosecutor General told Armenpress.

Artur Davtyan congratulated the Iranian Ambassador on assuming the mission in Armenia. He stated that the relations between Armenia and Iran are at a high level in all areas, including the legal partnership sphere.

In turn the Iranian Ambassador thanked for the warm welcome and affirmed the readiness of the Embassy to continue the close and highly effective cooperation with the Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia.

At the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues relating to the development of the bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian Ambassador thanked Armenia’s law enforcement agencies for the attitude towards the Iranian citizens. He expressed confidence that after the cessation of the military operations the stabilization of the situation will enable Iran and Armenia to implement the planned joint projects, stating that Iran views Armenia as an old friend and a “secure window”.

