Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-12-20

YEREVAN, 1 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.58 drams to 506.98 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.59 drams to 607.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.66 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.24 drams to 676.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 239.85 drams to 28729.18 drams. Silver price down by 15.62 drams to 361.04 drams. Platinum price up by 506.69 drams to 15957.49 drams.

 





