Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan back to work after undergoing several surgeries for assault injuries

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan is back to work after undergoing several surgeries for injuries he suffered overnight November 10 when a crowd of protesters attacked him outside the parliament building in Yerevan.

His aide Vahan Kostanyan told ARMENRESS that Mirzoyan will initially work at a partial schedule.

“He has returned, on a non-full schedule, because he still has some health issues,” Kostanyan said.

Kostanyan says the Speaker is generally doing fine but he is still recovering.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan