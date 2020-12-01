Serzh Sargsyan's nephew pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearms, narcotics and kidnapping

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew Narek Sargsyan pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession of firearms, narcotics and kidnapping pressed by prosecutors since 2019, the prosecutor Aram Aramyan said.

Sargsyan is on a 25,000,000 dram bail.

The next court hearing will take place on December 24.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan