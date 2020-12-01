Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 December

Ruling bloc summons new economy minister for “closed meeting”

Ruling bloc summons new economy minister for “closed meeting”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc of the Armenian parliament held a closed meeting with Vahan Kerobyan, the new economy minister of Armenia who took office on November 26.

Details from the meeting weren’t immediately clear.

My Step bloc leader Lilit Makunts refused to elaborate.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration