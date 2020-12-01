Ruling bloc summons new economy minister for “closed meeting”
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc of the Armenian parliament held a closed meeting with Vahan Kerobyan, the new economy minister of Armenia who took office on November 26.
Details from the meeting weren’t immediately clear.
My Step bloc leader Lilit Makunts refused to elaborate.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
