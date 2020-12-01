MP Gor Gevorgyan quits ruling bloc citing “principled disagreements”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Gor Gevorgyan has announced that he is quitting the ruling My Step bloc and will continue serving his constituents as an independent lawmaker.

“I reaffirm that national solidarity and unity, domestic stability are indisputable top priorities for me,” he said in a statement.

“During these days I tried to direct my efforts to have dialogue with my colleagues, to soberly assess the situation and find more efficient solutions for our state. At the same time, due to my principled disagreements over certain realities that have become obvious during this time, and a number of key and problematic issues facing our state, I have decided to withdraw from the My Step faction and to continue fulfilling my duties before my constituents as an independent Member of Parliament,” he said.

“I share the pain and sorrow of my people, I bow before all our martyrs, hero fighters and the Armenian army,” he concluded.

Gevorgyan is already the third MP to leave the ruling faction to become an independent lawmaker.

Two other ruling bloc MPs had resigned from parliament.

