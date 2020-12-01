Armenian CDC reports 843 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 843 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 135967, the CDC reported.

1923 people recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 110365.

2490 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

29 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 2193. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 559 other individuals (17 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died because of pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

As of December 1, 11:00, the number of active cases stood at 22850.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan