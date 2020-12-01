President Harutyunyan sees chance for forming “government of national accord” in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan says he has launched political discussions with public and political circles over the existing challenges and future actions, and that he now sees “the opportunity that we will be able to form a government of national accord to unite all our efforts for the security and development of our country and the welfare of our people”.

He said he is always ready to cooperate with all his countrymen who are able to contribute to rebuilding the country.

“I expect us all to set aside personal ambitions and interests and serve to the same national goals shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

