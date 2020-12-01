Russian peacekeepers ensure security of vehicle traffic via Lachin corridor

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh are monitoring the ceasefire and the situation on a 24/7-basis, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The peacekeepers are ensuring security of vehicle traffic and movement of citizens via the Lachin corridor.

"The peacekeepers are ensuring security of civilian vehicle traffic and movement of citizens through the Lachin corridor [connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh], the shipment of foodstuffs and various goods and are escorting and ensuring security of repair crews, which are fulfilling the tasks on restoring infrastructure facilities," TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

