LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-11-20

LONDON, DECEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.53% to $1988.50, copper price up by 1.44% to $7476.50, lead price up by 0.71% to $2061.00, nickel price up by 2.12% to $16414.00, tin price up by 1.65% to $19090.00, zinc price up by 0.20% to $2776.50, molybdenum price down by 0.56% to $19797.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.