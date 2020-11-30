Earthquake near Georgian town of Dmanisi felt in Armenia’s Lori province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On November 30, at 19:09 local time, the Seismic Protection Survey Seismological Network of the Armenian ministry of emergency situations detected an earthquake at the northern latitude 41.310 and eastern longitude 43.980 geographic coordinates (Georgia, 19km south-west from the town of Dmanisi) with 2.9 magnitude and 10km depth, the ministry told Armenpress.

The tremor measured magnitude 4 points at the epicenter area.

The earthquake was also felt in Metsavan and Dzoramut villages of Armenia’s Lori province with magnitude 2-3 points.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan