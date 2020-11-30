Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine 94.1% effective

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. U.S.- based ''Moderna Therapeutics'', co-founded and chaired by Noubar Afeyan, has announced that its vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is 94.1% effective.

“We will continue to work on actions initiated by several regulating bodies in the world”, the company said in a statement.

The company also said that it will apply for US and European emergency regulatory approval of its coronavirus vaccine so that it can be recommended for widespread use.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





