Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine 94.1% effective

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. U.S.- based ''Moderna Therapeutics'', co-founded and chaired by Noubar Afeyan, has announced that its vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is 94.1% effective.

“We will continue to work on actions initiated by several regulating bodies in the world”, the company said in a statement.

The company also said that it will apply for US and European emergency regulatory approval of its coronavirus vaccine so that it can be recommended for widespread use.

