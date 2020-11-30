Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-11-20

YEREVAN, 30 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 November, USD exchange rate down by 1.81 drams to 506.40 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.88 drams to 606.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 6.65 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.14 drams to 674.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 562.67 drams to 28969.03 drams. Silver price down by 5.03 drams to 376.66 drams. Platinum price down by 202.28 drams to 15450.8 drams.