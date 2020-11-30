Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 November

Ruling faction nominates Davit Nahapetyan’s candidacy for CBA Board member

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament has nominated Davit Nahapetyan’s candidacy for the position of the member of the Board of the Central Bank.

The discussion of the issue is included in the session of the parliamentary standing committee on financial-credit and budgetary affairs. The session will take place on December 1.

Davit Nahapetyan is serving as CBA secretary-general – executive committee member since December 2019.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 

 





