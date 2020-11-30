Armenia Police Chief addresses congratulatory message on Artsakh Police Day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan has addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Day of Police of Artsakh.

The message reads:

“On behalf of the Board of the Police of Armenia and myself personally I offer congratulations on the Police Day of the Republic of Artsakh.

The police officers of Artsakh always stand on the frontline of the fight against crime, as they were in the liberation war frontline and during these difficult days as well they are sacrificing their lives for the defense of the Homeland.

The contribution of the Artsakh police officers to the strengthening of legality and defense of citizens’ rights is invaluable.

I am confident that the Police of Artsakh will continue fulfilling its mission for the sake of the Homeland and the people.

I once again offer my congratulations, wishing productive work and achievements”.

